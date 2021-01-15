Tanya Shaw steps down as Shine TV MD

Tanya Shaw, MD of London-based producer Shine TV, will leave the Banijay-owned firm at the end of March.

Shaw has worked at Shine TV for seven years, initially joining as creative director before being promoted to MD in 2015. Her replacement will be announced in due course.

During her time overseeing factual and factual entertainment, Shaw worked on shows including the BBC’s MasterChef and Channel 4 duo Hunted and The Island with Bear Grylls.

She also produced fundraising and celebrity challenges for Comic Relief and Sport Relief in the shape of The Heat is On: Sport Relief and Kilimanjaro: The Bigger Red Nose Climb.

Prior to joining Shine TV, Shaw was commissioning editor of features and formats at the BBC, where she ordered shows such as The Great Interior Design Challenge, Eat Well for Less, Mary Berry Cooks and Rick Stein’s India.

She joined the BBC from C4, where she was a commissioning editor for specialist factual and greenlit programmes including Alone in the Wild, Tsunami: Caught on Camera and Elephant: Life After Death.

Shaw said: “After seven amazing years at Shine, during which time the company has grown from strength to strength, it is time for me to hand over the reins. I am saying goodbye to simply the finest team I have ever worked with. I have no doubt they will all continue to do great things.”

Lucinda Hicks, CEO of Banijay UK, added: “Tanya is a brilliant leader and a fantastic colleague who will be hugely missed. We wish her all the very best in her next endeavour.”