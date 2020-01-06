Talkback pair launch All3-backed prodco

Production and distribution giant All3Media is partnering with award-winning producers Leon Wilson and Ed Sleeman to launch a new production company.

Great Scott Media will make entertainment, comedy entertainment, factual entertainment and scripted comedy shows for broadcasters and streaming platforms in the UK and global markets.

Prior to setting up Great Scott Media, Leon Wilson was MD of Talkback Thames and Ed Sleeman held the same position at Talkback.

Together, they have developed and executive produced a range of shows across terrestrial and digital channels including Celebrity Juice, Harry’s Heroes, Your Face or Mine, Through the Keyhole, Jon Richardson’s Ultimate Worrier, The Luke McQueen Pilots and The Keith & Paddy Picture Show.

The company has hired Susie Hall as head of development from Hungry Bear Media, where she held a senior position within the development and production teams. Hall has previously held senior roles at prodcos including Talkback and 12 Yard Productions.

Sleeman and Wilson, joint MDs of Great Scott Media, said: “Partnering with All3Media gives us the backing and scale to match our ambition to create and deliver innovative, returnable and scalable formats for British and global markets, including streaming platforms, where we see huge new potential for entertainment and scripted comedy shows.”

The company has several projects in development and has already secured a series commission from a major UK broadcaster. Great Scott Media’s formats and shows will be distributed internationally by All3Media International.

All3Media CEO Jane Turton said: “I am absolutely delighted to be working with Ed and Leon. They are really talented and have a fantastic track record of developing and growing successful formats which have become hugely popular, long-running international hits.”

Based in the UK, All3Media has an international network of more than 40 production, distribution and digital media companies globally.