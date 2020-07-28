Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Synchronicity, Dragonet to adapt novel

Synchronicity, Dragonet to adapt novel

Glasgow-based indie Synchronicity Films and Sydney-based indie Dragonet Films have teamed up to develop a drama series based on Shankari Chandran’s debut novel.

Shankari Chandran

Song of the Sun God is a family saga that brings to light an untold story of conflict and the crimes committed in Sri Lanka during the country’s two-decade civil war. The novel unfolds across three generations, beginning in 1948, when the country gained Independence, and journeying to the present day.

The 6×60’ series will focus on the youngest generation of the central family via Leela, a young woman living her life in London, largely disconnected from Sri Lankan culture and unaware of some long-held family secrets.

Screenwriter Olivia Hetreed is on board to write the adaptation, with Chandran serving as a consultant on the series.

Claire Mundell, MD and creative director at Synchronicity, said: “We are passionate about telling distinctive and relevant stories with a social conscience and global appeal.

“Shankari Chandran’s Song of the Sun God is a poignant, timely and deeply moving story of a conflict largely unexplored on screen, and in this case as seen through the prism of one family.”

inigoalex
Inigo Alexander 28-07-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



RELATED ARTICLES:

Synchronicity eyes script developmentThe Cry prodco hires BBC, IMG alumBehind The CryThe Cry heard around the world
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows