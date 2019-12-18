Syfy gives Van Helsing final run

NBCUniversal-owned science fiction-themed cablenet Syfy has renewed action-horror series Van Helsing for a fifth and final season.

Premiering for the first time in 2016, Van Helsing is a dark fantasy set in the near future when vampires have risen and taken control.

The fourth season’s finale will air this Friday before the 13-episode fifth season returns in 2020 to conclude the tale once and for all. Production of the final season is expected to begin early next year.

Van Helsing is produced by Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev of Nomadic Pictures, along with Morris Chapdelaine and Chris Rudolph. Jonathan Lloyd Walker is showrunner.

Exec producers are Oakes, Frislev, Dave Brown and Zadoc Angell of Echo Lake Entertainment, Jonathan Walker and Daniel March of Dynamic Television.

“We are excited to end the show on its own terms and to give our story, these characters and our fans the conclusion they so richly deserve,” March said.