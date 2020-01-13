Syfy dolls up for Chucky series

NBCUniversal-owned US cablenet Syfy has placed a straight-to-series order for an original horror based on film franchise Chucky, which centres on a possessed doll.

The series, titled Chucky, will see a vintage Chucky doll surface at a yard sale in a quiet US town, sparking a series of horrifying murders. Characters from the murderous doll’s past appear to expose the truth behind the killings and reveal the origins of Chucky’s story.

Chucky will be produced by Universal Content Productions and executive produced by original franchise creator Don Mancini alongside David Kirschner, Nick Antosca and Harley Peyton. Mancini is also set to write and showrun, and will direct the first episode of the series.

Chris McCumber, NBCU’s president of entertainment networks – USA and Syfy, said: “[Chucky] has terrified audiences for over 30 years. The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years. We are excited to once again partner with Nick and UCP on this new Syfy series, and are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators.”

Chucky will join Syfy’s slate of original series, which includes Resident Alien, Wynonna Earp, Vagrant Queen, Van Helsing and upcoming series The Magicians.