Supermodels strut to Apple TV+

Streamer Apple TV+ has greenlit a documentary series starring a host of supermodels from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries.

The Supermodels will feature Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, who will revisit their 1980s/1990s modelling careers. It will also explore the foursome’s current activism, philanthropy and entrepreneurialism.

Double Oscar winner Barbara Kopple (Harlan County USA, American Dream) will direct, while Grazer and Howard exec produce alongside Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington.

The docuseries, which is produced under Apple’s exclusive first-look agreement with Imagine Documentaries, will also be exec produced by Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes.

The show will join a growing slate of documentaries on Apple TV+ that includes the upcoming Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You; Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, directed by RJ Cutler; Emmy nom Beastie Boys Story; and Dads, also from Imagine Documentaries.