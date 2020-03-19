Sundance Now finds Sanctuary

AMC Networks’ US streaming service Sundance Now has picked up a drama series from French distributor StudioCanal.

Eight-part psychological thriller Sanctuary is based on Marie Hermanson’s novel The Devil’s Sanctuary and tells the story of an estranged pair of identical twins who turn on each other following the death of one of their partners.

Created and written by Charlie Fletcher and Rachel Flowerday, the show is directed by Oskar Thor Axelsson and Enrico Maria Artale. It was originally commissioned by Sweden’s Bonnier Broadcasting and Germany’s Tele München Group.

Italian prodco Fabula Pictures and Sweden’s Yellow Bird coproduce the title, which will make its exclusive US and Canadian debut on Sundance Now on April 23.

Shannon Cooper, VP of programming at Sundance Now, said: “With its gripping script, an impressive international ensemble and the picturesque backdrop of the Italian Alps, Sanctuary is a perfect addition to Sundance Now’s slate of addictive dramas.

“We’re happy to partner with StudioCanal, Yellow Bird, and Fabula Pictures to bring their edge-of-your-seat thriller to US audiences.”