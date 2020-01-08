STV takes minority stake in Two Cities

STV Productions has acquired a minority stake in the UK prodco behind Patrick Melrose run by former bosses at Channel 4 and BBC Northern Ireland.

Scotland- and London-based STV Productions has taken a 25% stake in Northern Ireland’s Two Cities Television as part of the deal, financial details of which were not disclosed.

Patrick Melrose, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, was commissioned by Sky Atlantic in the UK and Showtime in the US and has been sold into more than 100 countries.

Two Cities was set up by Jackson, the former BBC1 and BBC2 controller, CEO of C4 and chairman of Universal Television, and Wall to Wall founder Alex Graham in 2016 with backing from BBC Studios (then known as BBC Worldwide). BBC Studios is leaving Two Cities as part of the transaction.

Belfast-based Stephen Wright, the former head of drama for BBC Northern Ireland, joined the outfit in 2017.

Between them, Jackson and Wright have executive produced successful series including Line of Duty and The Fall and commissioned Bodyguard in recent years.

STV Productions, meanwhile, is one of the largest production businesses in the UK nations, with credits including BBC1 series The Victim and Elizabeth is Missing.

The company’s investment allows it to expand its drama capability into Northern Ireland and access Two Cities’ expertise in order to capitalise on the surge in demand for productions from the UK nations.

STV Productions will also provide opportunities for Two Cities to accelerate its growth by selectively co-commissioning titles from its extensive development slate for premiering on STV’s main channel and STV Player.

The deal gives STV the chance to increase its initial 25% stake to a majority interest over the next three years. Tom Manwaring, partner at M&A specialists Helion, helped put the deal together for Two Cities.