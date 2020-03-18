Stolen Picture hires Viacom’s Robinson

Stolen Picture, the prodco founded by film and television stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, is expanding its team by hiring a ViacomCBS executive.

Lucy Robinson will take up her role as executive producer next month, having previously been head of original content for Comedy Central and Paramount Channels UK where she oversaw commissioning, original in-house development and production for drama, scripted comedy, comedy entertainment and digital series.

Robinson’s production career has seen her work with every UK broadcaster alongside talent including James Cordon, Maxine Peake, Greg Davies, Paul Kaye and Jordan Gray. Her credits include Born to Kill, Confessions of a Diary Secretary, Hustle, The Wrong Mans, Golden Rose of Montreux winner Lenny Henry in Pieces, Pramface (which she also co-created) and The 11 O’Clock Show.

She said: “I’ve wanted to work with Simon and Nick for a long time, so joining Stolen Picture is a dream come true. Together with Miles [Ketley, CEO and partner], they’ve created an ambitious, genre-busting slate that combines sci-fi, thriller, horror and comedy all laced with their distinctive, anarchic spirit. It’s a slate like no other indie, and it’s growing rapidly as Simon and Nick are such a magnet for talent. Stolen Picture is literally fizzing with creativity. I just can’t wait to get started!”

Ketley said: “We’ve been waiting for the right time and the right person to join the team and help Stolen on with the next phase of its growth. We have ambitious projects across so many genres, formats and markets that we didn’t think we’d find everything in one person, yet Lucy has this all and more. We’re all really excited to see what we can achieve together with her.”

With backing from Sony Pictures Television, London-based indie Stolen Picture was formed by Pegg and Frost (Spaced, Shaun of the Dead) in 2017 to devise and produce entertainment in line with the unique voice they have developed over 20 years of working together.

Its first film project was Slaughterhouse Rulez, while Pegg and Frost co-wrote and will star in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming comedy-horror Truth Seekers. The company has also acquired the rights to Ben Aaronovich’s novel series Rivers of London and is adapting Neil Gaiman’s The Ocean at the End of the Lane.