Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > StarTimes carries DreamWorks in Africa

StarTimes carries DreamWorks in Africa

All Hail King Julien

NEWS BRIEF: NBCUniversal International Networks (NBCUIN) has launched its kids’ and family entertainment channel DreamWorks on pay TV operator StarTimes’ platform in sub-Saharan Africa.

DreamWorks is home to animated series including Dragons: Race to the Edge, All Hail King Julien, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Dinotrux and Noddy Toyland Detective. The channel recently launched on Foxtel in Australia and on First Media in Indonesia.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 04-08-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows