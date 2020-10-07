Spitting Image extended by BritBox

BBC Studios and ITV’s joint-venture streaming service BritBox has commissioned a second season of its reboot of satirical puppet show Spitting Image.

The show will return to BritBox UK next autumn after the first season of the reboot launched in the UK at the weekend, leading to a tenfold increase in subscribers to the service compared to the average daily rate, according to BritBox.

Reemah Sakaan, group director of ITV SVoD and chief creative and brand officer at BritBox, said: “The fantastic response to Spitting Image just goes to show how much the world needs public service satire. Not only can subscribers look forward to another nine weeks of anarchy but also now another series in 2021.”

Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law returned to head the show’s creative team, while Jeff Westbrook (The Simpsons, Futurama) is the showrunner, leading the writing team.

The show has been produced by Avalon throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and more than 100 puppets have already been developed by socially distanced teams of artists. The show is ultra topical, with scripts being written and new puppets made as close to each episode as possible.

Adele, Angela Merkel, Baby Yoda, Barack Obama, Beyoncé, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, Dwayne Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, Greta Thunberg, Idris Elba, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Piers Morgan and the Queen are among the figures parodied in the show.

Writers on the show include Al Murray, Bert Tyler-Moore & George Jeffrie, Bill Odenkirk, Brona C Titley, David X Cohen, Gemma Arrowsmith, Jason Hazeley & Nico Tatarowicz, Karl Minns, Keisha Zollar, Laura Major, Matt Forde, Patric Verrone, Phil Wang, Richard Herring, Sophie Duker and Travis Jay.

Voice artists include Billy West, Debra Stephenson, Debra Wilson, Guz Khan, Indira Varma, Jess Robinson, John DiMaggio, Lewis MacLeod, Lobo Chan, Luke Kempner, Matt Forde and Phil LaMarr.

Spitting Image is directed by Andy de Emmony and Steve Connelly. The executive producers are Jeff Westbrook, Joanna Beresford, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner and Roger Law. The BritBox commissioning executive is Nana Hughes.

The renewal comes after it was announced yesterday that Soumya Sriraman is standing down as president and CEO of BritBox in the US and Canada at the end of the month.