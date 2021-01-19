Spain’s Onza opens US Hispanic arm

Spanish prodco Onza, known for dramas such as TVE’s Little Coincidences and Amazon Prime’s Department of Time, is opening a US Hispanic and Latin American subsidiary.

Onza Americas will be based in Miami and is already involved in several TV and film projects in the US.

Onza, which produces drama and entertainment formats in Spain, attributed the move to the “significant growth” in the Spanish-speaking audiovisual production industry. It plans to further expand in the region by partnering with local creatives.

Projects in the works at Onzo Americas include Brava, a thriller written by Esther Feldman (The Dragon, Netflix); Acapulco Girl, a musical film featuring choreography by dancer Sergio Trujillo; a 10-episode audio series developed by Julio Rojas (Caso 63, Spotify Studios) and Seres Queridos; and a psychological horror film written by Guillermo Amoedo (Knock Knock).

Emiliano Calemzuk, a former president of Fox Television Studios, has joined Onza America as a partner and is also president of its advisory board. Vincenzo Gratteri, former content director at W Studios, has been named senior VP of development and production.

Gratteri said: “This whole portfolio will allow us to enter the market with very different proposals. I believe the industry and the public will welcome our series and films with great enthusiasm.”