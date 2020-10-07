Sooner snaps up European lockdown doc

Fledgling German-language SVoD service Sooner has acquired a lockdown-focused documentary series for streaming in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Created by Luca Vullo and Ondemotive Productions and coproduced by Videoplugger, Red Zones (4×25′) looks at the emotional and psychological impact of Covid-19 on people in Europe and beyond.

It was commissioned by Sky in Italy and features interviews with actor Michele Riondino, footballer Filippo Inzaghi, comedian Corrado Guzzanti, artist Jo Squillo, navigator Giovanni Soldini, sailor Max Sirena and Paralympic athlete Giusy Versace.

Sooner is operated by French-German joint venture ContentScope, whose shareholders are Metropolitan Film Export from Paris and Berlin-based EYZ Media.

Andreas Wildfang, chief executive director at ContentScope, said: “The core idea of Sooner is also the core idea of Europe: overcoming national borders with all its fragmentation such as language barriers.

“Through our extensive network of licensors, partners and local independent operators, we are able to spot and tap into the best of Europe’s diverse production of films and series, like the uniquely innovative Red Zones, promoting cross-border quality entertainment to our subscribers under a unified brand.”

Sooner’s German-language operation was planned on the back of extensive research carried out across a year into demand for non-mainstream content online.