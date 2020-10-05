Smithsonian unearths ancient Egypt doc

Smithsonian Channel in the US has ordered four-part documentary Tomb Hunters, about the discovery of a number of 2,500-year-old sarcophagi in Egypt.

The 4×60’ series is being produced by All3Media-owned Lion Television in conjunction with Caterina Turroni of London-based history specialist At Land Productions.

The show will document the discovery of more than 27 sarcophagi in Saqqara, just outside Cairo, last month. Producers will work with an international team of archaeologists and Egyptologists and Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities to make the show.

Tomb Hunters is due to air on Smithsonian Channel in 2021.