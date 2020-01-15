Smithsonian to launch more Combat Ships

Factual cablenet Smithsonian Channel has commissioned a second season of documentary series Combat Ships from UK-based factual indie Woodcut Media.

The 8×60’ series takes an in-depth look at some of the most prominent military sea vessels constructed while revealing lesser-known stories behind their construction and feats. Combat Ships will feature interviews with historians, re-enactments, archive footage and 3D recreations.

The new series will be broadcast in both the US and the UK and is expected to premiere later this summer. Combat Ships is part of Woodcut’s Combat franchise.

David Royle, chief programming officer at Smithsonian Channel, said: “Combat Ships is a terrific blend of military history, maritime engineering and great storytelling. We are delighted to be working again with Woodcut; they have a real flair for creating the type of well-paced, visually rich, factual entertainment that our audiences crave on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The latest instalment of Combat Ships is executive produced by Kate Beal, Adam Jacobs, Paul Heaney and John Cavanagh. TCB Media Rights is onboard to handle international distribution.