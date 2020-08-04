Small World to grow with Joe Lewis

US format distribution company Small World has paired up with live events and entertainment firm Joe Lewis Company (JLC) to expand its core business.

Small World will rebrand as Small World International and add a wider entertainment focus to its core format business

Under the deal, Small World will spearhead JLC’s diversification into TV entertainment and its expansion into the MENA media market.

Small World will continue to operate as an independent format sourcing and distribution company, while establishing itself as JLC’s entertainment hub.

The agreement follows Small World signing a first-look deal with US studio MGM Television in June.

The agreement was jointly announced today by Joe Lewis, founder of JLC, and Tim Crescenti, founder of Small World.

JLC is headquartered in LA, with satellite offices in New York and Nashville. It has expanded over the past year, both geographically and strategically. In late 2019, it opened a hub office in Abu Dhabi, UAE to serve the event and content-production needs of the MENA region.

Lewis said: “Diversifying into international TV entertainment feels like a logical step — and who better to lead JLC into this next phase of its development than my old friend and colleague Tim Crescenti?

“Tim and I met 20-plus years ago at Sony Pictures, where I was working in the mailroom and Tim was a rising star in the emerging TV formats market. You could say we’re putting the band back together. Better still, we’re heading out on an international tour.”

Crescenti, who will continue to serve as president of Small World, added: “It’s fair to say that the last month has seen our Small World get a lot bigger.

“Formats will always be at the heart of Small World, but it feels the right time to expand into other areas of entertainment.”