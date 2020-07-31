Please wait...
Home > News > Sky Kids orders DIY video series

Sky Kids orders DIY video series

Ultimate Video Skills (20×5′) has been commissioned by Sky Kids

Sky Kids, the children’s arm of the UK satcaster Sky, has commissioned a new entertainment series from Banijay-owned prodco Zodiak Kids.

Ultimate Video Skills is a series of 20 five-minute shows designed to teach children aged eight to 12 how to make video clips on their phones or tablets to show their friends.

Using camera tips, tricks and techniques, presenter Luke Franks will be joined by a guest creator in each episode who will also illustrate one of their camera tricks. The series will be exec produced by Zodiak Kids’ creative director Steven Andrew and Joe Shaw.

In other news, CITV in the UK has commissioned an eighth season of Zodiak Kids series Scrambled! while CBBC has greenlit a fifth season of Secret Life of Boys. Zodiak Kids owns international distribution rights to all series.

31-07-2020

