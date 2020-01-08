Sky Italia adds ViacomCBS channels

ViacomCBS Networks and Sky Italia have announced a new multi-year deal to extend their collaboration in Italy.

The pact will see Paramount Network, Spike and VH1 added to the Sky platform in Italy, bringing the total number of ViacomCBS channels available to subscribers to 12.

Local versions of MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, Comedy Central and Italian kids’ channel Super! are also part of the portfolio.

ViacomCBS and Sky Media also agreed a commercial deal in which ViacomCBS channels and digital advertising in Italy will be sold entirely by Sky Media from February 2.

The agreements build on a long-standing relationship between ViacomCBS and Sky across Europe, with Sky distributing and selling advertising across ViacomCBS’s portfolio of channels in the UK for the past decade.

Raffaele Annecchino, president of ViacomCBS Networks Southern and Western Europe, Middle East and Africa, commented: “With Sky as our main distributor and ad sales partner, we can sustain our strong position in the Italian market in the long-term and deliver additional benefits for our viewers and advertisers, including content synergies and wider distribution across multiple platforms.”