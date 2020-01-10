Jupiter hires to bolster creative team

Sky Studios-backed US prodco Jupiter Entertainment has hired a new VP of development from Hudsun Media and promoted two executives to senior VPs.

Chris Spry was senior VP of production and development at Hudsun Media, where he developed and produced series such as The Toy Box for ABC and Returning the Favor for Facebook Watch.

Spry’s other production credits include Million Dollar Listing, Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best and Married to Medicine. He has worked in the industry for over a decade.

Spry will be based in New York for his new role, where he will develop unscripted programming for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, Harrison Land and Todd Moss have been promoted to senior VPs.

In his expanded role, Land will add premium factual content to his roster of true crime projects. The exec has developed and produced more than 20 series and specials across a variety of genres to multiple networks during his career. These include The Atlanta Child Murders for Investigation Discovery and God Code for History.

Land is based in Jupiter’s New York office, where last year he developed and sold six projects.

Moss has worked at Jupiter for over a decade, developing and overseeing projects including Snapped for Oxygen and Homicide Hunter for Investigation Discovery.

Moss is based in Jupiter’s Knoxville office. He has exec produced more than 125 hours of programming in the past year.

Jupiter revealed that in future it will prioritise new genres including lifestyle, male factual and premium feature docs and that it has already secured several unannounced projects across multiple networks and platforms.

Last October, Jupiter appointed Patrick Reardon as president of the company, replacing Allison Wallach who stepped down at the end of the year.