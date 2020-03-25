Sky adds educational content for kids

European satcaster Sky has added a range of educational children’s programming to its Sky Kids service to help families cope with school closures and quarantines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Learning From Home collection is divided into three key demographics, targeting under-fives, five- to seven-year-olds and eight- to 11-year-olds via the OTT platform.

Under-fives content includes numeracy series Numberblocks and musical show Labuntina plus series such as Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, Rusty Rivets and Octonauts.

The 5-7s line-up features natural history and science programming such as Ocean Rescue: Dive In & Do It and Maddie’s Do You Know?, alongside dance tutorials from Kidz Bop and Sky Sports’ Kids Fit in 5.

The 8-11s demographic will have access to current affairs and factual shows such as Braydon Meets plus Horrible Histories and Operation Ouch. A special episode of weekly news show FYI focusing on coronavirus will be available from March 28.

Sky Kids will also feature such shows as Nick Jr’s The Adventures of Paddington and DreamWorks Animation’s Where’s Wally?. This Easter, meanwhile, Sky Kids will launch all-new episodes of Moominvalley, plus new Sky original comedy Bad Nature.