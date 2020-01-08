Sky adds BBC alumni to kids’ team

The UK arm of European satcaster Sky has added two former BBC executives to its children’s commissioning team and promoted the head of the department.

Estelle Hughes and Ian France are joining the company as commissioning editors for kids in two newly created roles, while Lucy Murphy has been promoted to director of kids’ content for the UK and Ireland.

Hughes joins Sky from Roobydoo Media where she was joint owner and MD, executive producing series such as Thunderbirds Are Go.

Prior to that, Hughes served as a controller at CITV and was deputy head of acquisitions and animation at BBC Children’s and head of development at Disney Channel UK. She has previously worked for Sky as an acquisitions manager.

France previously served as head of presentation for BBC Children’s and executive producer of children’s shows including CBeebies Bedtime Stories and Saturday Mash Up.

Murphy, meanwhile, has been promoted to director of kids’ content for the UK and Ireland. In her new role, she will work to increase the number of Sky Kids originals.

Murphy was appointed as Sky’s first head of kids’ content in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience producing and developing children’s content. She will continue to report to Zai Bennett, MD of content.

Murphy said: “Ian and Estelle will bring a huge wealth of experience and understanding of our audience of 1-12s and their changing viewing behaviours. This, alongside their senior production experience, will help realise our vision for Sky Kids to be the best dedicated entertainment experience for kids, bringing the very best original content to our service, alongside all our brilliant kids’ channels.“