Sinking Ship hires distribution manager

Toronto-based kids’ and family prodco Sinking Ship Entertainment has appointed a new manager of distribution.

Ayesha Girgla, who will report to heads of sales and distribution Marilyn Kynaston and Kate Sanagan, comes from a law background, having held corporate and commercial positions before moving into private practice.

Girgla’s experience includes working in intellectual property, specifically in trademark, copyright infringement and social media law.

Earlier this year, Sinking Ship appointed Mehmet Gunduz as manager of sales for Latin America and CEEMA, while in 2019 it hired Jennifer Lee Hackett as manager of museum and non-theatrical sales.

“We are so happy to be welcoming Ayesha to Sinking Ship, and think she will bring a fresh perspective to the distribution team,” said Sanagan. “Her legal experience is extremely valuable as we navigate increasingly complex rights management, and we are looking forward to working with her.”