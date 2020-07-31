Showtime renews Vice docuseries

- Home
NEWS BRIEF: US premium cablenet Showtime has renewed documentary series Vice, which reports from the front line of global conflicts and civil uprisings, for a second season.
After the recently wrapped first season pivoted quickly to covering the Covid-19 outbreak around the world, a second run was swiftly commissioned by Showtime’s exec VP of non-fiction programming, Vinnie Malhotra. The series is produced by Vice News.