Showtime orders American Gigolo pilot

US cablenet Showtime has ordered a pilot episode for a drama series based on 1980 film American Gigolo, which starred Richard Gere.

Written and directed by David Hollander (Ray Donovan), American Gigolo is a present-day reimagining of the original movie.

Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead) will play Julian Kaye, who 18 years after he was jailed for murder struggles to find his footing in the modern-day LA sex industry while seeking the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film, will exec produce alongside Hollander, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. The project comes from Paramount Television Studios.

“American Gigolo comes with all the sizzle you’d expect but it also offers a deep dive into the complicated waters of relationships and sexuality in 2020,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks.