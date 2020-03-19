Shahid offers free VIP subs

MBC Group-owned Middle Eastern on-demand service Shahid is offering new users a one-month VIP subscription free of charge as part of its #StayAtHome initiative brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Shahid VIP provides users access to Shahid’s library of family entertainment, which includes exclusive Shahid Premieres, Shahid Originals, Arabic movies and live TV channels, as well as content from Disney, Marvel, Fox and ABC Studios.

Local titles available on Shahid VIP include Saudi comedy Al Theeb fi Al Qleeb (The Wolf in the Heart), Saudi drama Domoa Farah (Tears of Joy) and Egyptian drama Fe Kul Esboa Youm Gomaa (Every Week Has a Friday).

Among its international offerings are multiple Marvel films, including those in the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Captain America and Thor franchises, while Disney’s Moana, Beauty & The Beast, Muppets: Most Wanted, Frozen, Up, Monsters University and Toy Story 3 are also included.

To take advantage of the free month of Shahid VIP, users must sign up between tomorrow and April 5. The promotion is exclusively available to new users in the Middle East.