Showrunner Simon Mirren on why it’s time to focus on diversity in storytelling and how the business will change beyond 2020

In the first episode of a 12-part series called Coming Up Next, designed to uncover what industry leaders think about the future of media and entertainment post-2020, showrunner Simon Mirren shares his thoughts on how things will change beyond the pandemic. In this coproduction between The University of York’s SIGN programme and C21Media, the LA-based exec shines a light on the importance of transferring power to a diverse next generation of creatives, considers how production will change, and cites Normal People as a landmark show that has redefined the importance of authentic original storytelling.