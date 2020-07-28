Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > Screenings > C21TV > Showrunner Simon Mirren on why it’s time to focus on diversity in storytelling and how the business will change beyond 2020

CREDITS

People: Simon Mirren

Showrunner Simon Mirren on why it’s time to focus on diversity in storytelling and how the business will change beyond 2020

C21TV

related content

More shows from company

  • C21 US Copro Digital Pitch winner announced as judges share their thoughts in Results Show
    C21 US Copro Digital Pitch winner announced as judges share their thoughts in Results Show
  • The creative team behind The Minister on making the Icelandic political drama
    The creative team behind The Minister on making the Icelandic political drama
  • Chojnacka reveals Hopster’s new content strategy, commissioning opportunities
    Chojnacka reveals Hopster’s new content strategy, commissioning opportunities
  • Frank Spotnitz and Emily Feller discuss the final season of Medici and more
    Frank Spotnitz and Emily Feller discuss the final season of Medici and more
  • Greer Simpkin and Warwick Thornton return to the outback for Mystery Road S2
    Greer Simpkin and Warwick Thornton return to the outback for Mystery Road S2
more