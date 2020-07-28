Please wait...
Showrunner Simon Mirren discusses what’s Coming Up Next in the first episode of a new 12-part series

In this coproduction between York University’s SIGN programme and C21Media, the LA-based exec shines a light on the importance of transferring storytelling power to a diverse next generation of creatives, considers how production will change, and cites Normal People as a landmark show that has redefined the importance of authentic original storytelling.

