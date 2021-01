SBS wakes up to Momaz Flick’s Awake

NEWS BRIEF: Australian public broadcaster SBS has acquired AVoD rights to Lebanese drama series Awake, about a woman who navigates a new world after waking up from a 12-year coma.

Directed by director Mazen Fayad, the 16×45’ Momaz Flick production has been picked up in the original Arabic with subtitles from UK-based sales agent Videoplugger.