Sat.1 orders home isolation talkshow

German broadcaster Sat.1 has launched Luke, Alone at Home, a daily talkshow aimed at easing the stress of home confinement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The series will see comedian and entertainer Luke Mockridge share stories of how to manage self-isolation and engage with viewers on how they have been coping with the limited movement and interaction allowed.

Luke, Alone at Home, which premieres this evening, is produced by Banijay’s Cologne-based prodco Brainpool TV alongside Lucky Pics and is filmed from a small, makeshift home studio.

Kaspar Pfl-ger, Sat.1’s MD and MD of the ProSeibenSat.1 group, said: “In these times, live television is particularly important. In the morning, Sat.1 informs its viewers much more intensively with the reduction of breakfast television. And at night, we invite viewers to sit with and next to Luke on the couch, so that the crucial home-being becomes lighter and more enjoyable.”