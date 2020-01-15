RTL Klub returns Survivor to Hungary

Hungarian broadcaster RTL Klub has acquired popular reality format Survivor following a deal with Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group.

Survivor will return to Hungarian screens after a 13-year hiatus through a multi-season deal negotiated by Banijay sales manager Simon Subreville and Andrew Sime, VP of formats at Banijay Rights

Meanwhile, Romania’s Kanal D has renewed its local version of the format for a second season.

Péter Kolosi, deputy CEO and director of programming at RTL in Hungary, said “Survivor has already been an outstanding success in Hungary and is one of the most popular shows with our viewers. It also recently won the Television Journalists Award for Best Reality.

“The 2020 series promises even more excitement and twists, as, for the first time ever, civilian contestants will go up against celebrities for victory.”

The deal comes off the back of the format’s success in Russia, where it was recently rebooted by Mastiff and has already been recommissioned for another season.

Survivor launched in 2000 and is currently produced in more than 40 territories, including the US, France, Australia, Israel, Sweden, Spain, Italy, the Benelux countries, Denmark and South Africa.

The format is entering its 40th season in the US, with CBS premiering a special commemorative episode on February 12.