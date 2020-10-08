Rive Gauche hires ex-Beyond exec Hemperek

The former head of acquisitions at UK- and Australia-based Beyond Distribution, Justina Hemperek, has resurfaced as senior VP of acquisitions and sales at US-based distributor Rive Gauche Television.

London-based Hemperek joined Rive Gauche in August and oversees acquisitions and coproductions, working with international producers.

In addition, she handles sales into Eastern Europe and Asia, reporting to Marine Ksadzhikyan, chief operating officer and executive VP of sales at Rive Gauche.

Previously, Hemperek worked at Beyond Distribution, overseeing all global acquisitions as well as corporate strategies, relationships and budgets. Beyond merged with TCB Media Rights recently, leading to a managerial shake-up that resulted in a number of departures.

Prior to joining Beyond in 2018, Hemperek worked at Entertainment One, where she was director, acquisitions, UK, Europe and Australia, international distribution. Hemperek held a similar position at ITV Studios Global Entertainment and has also spent time at All3Media International and RDF Rights in the UK.

Ksadzhikyan said the hire would expand Rive Gauche’s reach outside of the US and expand its offering across broader genres.

In related news, Homicide Hunter distributor Rive Gauche, which recently set up a new entity with independent publisher AfterShock Comics to move into original scripted content, has secured international distribution rights to US cablenet HLN’s series The Killer Truth (8×60′), produced by Catalina Content.

In addition, Rive Gauche has helped to fund Disaster Déjà Vu (13×60′), from Canadian producer Farpoint Films, which uses special effects, original film footage and archival photos to look at cities that have been hit by crazy disasters twice.