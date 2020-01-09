Rhys Darby visits Japan for TVNZ, 10

Television New Zealand (TVNZ) and Australia’s Network 10 have commissioned a docuseries in which former Flight of the Conchords star Rhys Darby will investigate Japan’s ancient traditions, culture, innovation and zaniness.

Essential Media NZ will produce Rhys Darby in Japan (4×60’, working title) as the Kiwi actor sets out to capture the country’s essence and to show a Japan that has not seen before.

Produced by Simon Fleming and directed by Dean Cornish, the series will explore big-picture questions such as: How do 137 million people live harmoniously side by side and have one of the lowest crime rates in the world? What is the secret to their cohesion?

Darby, whose recent credits include Jumanji: The Next Level, Netflix animated series Carmen Sandiego and TBS US comedy series Wrecked, will also examine Japan’s commitment to technology and the environment and how ancient traditions inform everyday life.

Cate Slater, TVNZ’s director of content, said: “New Zealand audiences love Rhys Darby and we can’t wait to bring viewers his huge, zany adventure in Japan. This coproduction promises to be hilarious and heartfelt.”

The series will premiere mid-year in both countries ahead of the Summer Olympics, which begin in Tokyo in July. Essential parent Kew Media Distribution will handle international sales.

Brendan Dahill, Essential Media general manager for Australia and New Zealand, added: “In the rich tradition established by the likes of Michael Palin and Griff Rhys Jones, Rhys Darby is a great traveller and curious observer of the world around him. This series will bring Japan and Japanese culture to life for the audience ahead of this year’s Olympics. “

Last year Essential produced Griff’s Great Kiwi Road Trip for Australian pubcaster the ABC and Kiwi broadcaster Prime and Griff’s Great Australian Rail Trip for the ABC, both starring English comedian and presenter Rhys Jones.