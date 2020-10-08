Remarkable’s Mather joins Possessed

ITV Studios-owned producer Possessed has appointed veteran entertainment formats specialist Nick Mather as its creative director.

With over 20 years’ experience in both development and production, Mather’s previous positions included MD of Remarkable TV and creative director at Expectation Entertainment.

He has created and co-created a number of entertainment shows, including Pointless, Tenable, Goldenballs, 101 Ways to Leave a Game Show and The Almost Impossible Game Show.

Mather previously worked with Glenn Hugill, MD and founder of Possessed, at Endemol.

Possessed’s slate includes several returning formats, including primetime shows 5 Gold Rings for ITV and BBC1’s Catchpoint, the physical quizshow produced with fellow ITV Studios label 12 Yard.

Both shows have gone on to be acquired by overseas broadcasters, with 5 Gold Rings having been sold into 10 territories, both in primetime and daytime, including Spain, Germany, Vietnam and Thailand.

It was announced this week that Catchpoint has been recommissioned for a third season by the BBC and is moving fast internationally, with commissions in Greece and Hungary and more to be announced soon.

Possessed’s other hits include three seasons of ITV’s super-tactical gameshow Cash Trapped with Bradley Walsh and The Switch, which launched above the slot average when it first aired on ITV last year.

The company has also had international success with comedy panel show Cram, an ITV Studios Australia production for Network 10, and gameshow Keep It Spotless, produced by ITV America label ITV Entertainment for Nickelodeon.