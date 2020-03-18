Reelz, YLE take Real Prime Suspect into custody

Reelz in the US, Finland’s YLE and Foxtel in Australia are the first international networks to pick up true crime series The Real Prime Suspect from UK distributor Orange Smarty.

Originally commissioned by CBS Reality, the 10×60′ series is produced by UK-based Monster Films, with Orange Smarty as associate producer.

The show is fronted by Jackie Malton, a former Metropolitan Police officer and one of the first female members of Scotland Yard’s Flying Squad, and follows her as she re-examines 10 notorious UK and US murder cases. Malton was the inspiration behind Helen Mirren’s character in ITV drama Prime Suspect.

Meanwhile, Orange Smarty has sold ITN Productions’ doc Kate Vs Meghan: Princesses at War (1×46′) to Discovery-owned TLC in the US and William & Harry: Princes at War? (1×46′) to CBC in Canada.

Other sales in the region include Factory Films’ I Hate Jane Austen (1×45′) and Michael Palin in North Korea (2×45′) to Canada’s Knowledge Network.

Orange Smarty has also closed a six-title deal with American Public Television, a syndicator of programming for pubcasters in the US. The shows are I Hate Jane Austen (Sky Arts), Athena Films’ Meet the Hedgehogs (Channel 5), Platform’s Farther & Sun: A Dyslexic Road Trip (BBC4), CTVC’s Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago and Pilgrimage: The Road to Rome (BBC Two) and Inside Jaguar: A Supercar is Reborn (Channel 4).