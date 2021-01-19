Reef founder unveils aggregator site

UK prodco Reef Television’s founder and former CEO Richard Farmbrough has launched a content aggregator site called Must TV.

The site aggregates critics’ reviews of shows while building a library of the content available across all streaming platforms.

Viewers can click straight through to shows, build watchlists and share views on social media sites.

Additional features allowing users to create viewer groups, post their own reviews and scores and access personalised recommendations based on the company’s anticipated move into artificial intelligence are also planned.

Five angel investors backed the venture last summer and it will seek further Enterprise Investment Scheme-backed funding in 2021 to support new features, territorial expansion and a move into additional verticals, curating consumer choices in podcasts, books, games and arts.

Board advisors at Must TV are Claire Hungate, a former CEO of Brave Bison and Warner Bros UK; Charlie Ponsonby, CEO of Plandek and founder of Simplifydigital; and Pippa Glucklich, former CEO of Publicis agency Starcom and Dentsu’s Amplifi UK.

Farmbrough, CEO of Must TV, said: “As linear programming comes to its final days, there is a huge digital-shaped gap in the market to help viewers navigate the growing number of streaming services now on offer. Must TV is the essential guide to all content in a catch-up world where the channel scheduler is no longer king.”

Farmbrough stepped down from his role as CEO of Reef Television and commercial director of Zinc Media, which acquired Reef in 2015, in February 2018.