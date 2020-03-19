Reed Midem launches MipTV online

MipTV organiser Reed Midem is launching an online service for registered MipTV, MipDoc and MipFormats 2020 clients following the cancellation of this year’s events in Cannes.

Launching on March 30, MipTV Online+ will offer access to exclusive content originally programmed for the live event. MipTV had been due to run from March 28 to April 2 but was cancelled in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The new service will allow buyers to stream distributor programmes scheduled for the MipTV Drama Buyers’ Summit and the MipDoc Screenings Library.

It will also stream the In Development, MipDoc and MipFormats project pitches, as well as MipTV’s exclusive market intelligence conference sessions, Fresh TV and the Factual and Kids Content Showcases.

Lucy Smith, television division deputy director at Reed Midem, said: “Our clients are unable to come to MipTV in Cannes so we are bringing MipTV to them.

“Starting on March 30, delegates from 94 countries will be able to interact with one another online and experience originally scheduled Mip programming from the comfort of their office or home. Nothing replaces face-to-face meetings, but MipTV Online+ content, networking and access to the international entertainment business community is totally unique.”

In addition, the MipTV online database, accessed via miptv.com, will be available during the months ahead, allowing users to connect and interact.

Details of MipTV Online+ features will be regularly updated and communicated on the MipTV website.