Raydar bags Haylett’s seasonal special

UK-based Raydar Media has picked up international distribution rights to a CGI seasonal special featuring the voices of Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) and Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible).

Producer-distributor Raydar, led by MD Alison Rayson, will focus on exploiting linear and on-demand rights to Piney: The Lonesome Pine (1×26′), from US-based Haylett Entertainment.

The special is based on Haylett co-founder Jane West-Bakerink’s story The Lonesome Pine. It tells the story of a girl who must rescue a talking pine that’s been accidentally removed from her grandfather’s Christmas tree farm.

West-Bakerink is writer and executive producer alongside Haylett Entertainment co-founder and executive producer, Jay Bakerink, in association with Open Range Entertainment.

The show is a Hardy Howl Films production, directed by Todd Edwards and Timothy Hooten and produced by Katie Hooten. The voice cast also includes Lilian James, Dora Yolland, Jason Anthony, Lesley Nicol, Parminder Nagra and Peter Renaday.