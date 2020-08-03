Ray Winstone’s Sicily travels to Blaze

A+E Networks-owned free-to-air channel Blaze in the UK has acquired travel series Ray Winstone’s Sicily from Banijay Rights.

The 6×60’ travelogue follows actor Winstone (Sexy Beast) in his first foray into factual programming as he sets out on a journey to discover more about the island he now calls his second home.

During the series, Winstone travels around Sicily with restauranteur Bruno Zoccola and TV broadcaster Matt Lorenzo on a gastronomic and cultural tour of its famous kitchens, historical sites, churches, temples and vineyards, while also looking at the mafia’s impact on the island and visiting the house from The Godfather films.

Ray Winstone’s Sicily, which is produced by SWR Media in association with Dash Pictiures, will premiere on Blaze in September.