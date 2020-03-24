Rainbow Rangers patrol China on CCTV

Please wait...
Rainbow Rangers first aired on Nick Jr

Chinese state-owned broadcaster CCTV is airing US-based kids’ producer and distributor Genius Brands International’s preschool property Rainbow Rangers.

The CGI-animated 52×11′ series, which is also available on Chinese streamer iQiyi, follows the rescue adventures of seven nine-year-old girls who serve as Earth’s first responders to protect the planet.

It premiered on Nickelodeon’s Nick Jr in the US in 2018 and also airs on the Viacom-owned broadcaster in Latin America, while it has also been picked up by broadcasters in markets such as Italy.

Rainbow Rangers was developed with Lion King director Rob Minkoff and Frozen co-writer Shane Morris alongside Tim Mansfield and Elise Allen, with Disney alum Ruben Aquino creating key designs.

Nico Franks
Nico Franks 24-03-2020

