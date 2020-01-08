Rai floats Olga the Cloud adaptation

Italian pubcaster Rai Ragazzi has come on board a preschool show from local prodco Enanimation and created by writer and illustrator Nicoletta Costa.

Nina & Olga (52×7′) has been pre-bought by the broadcaster and is now in development for an expected airing in spring 2021.

Aimed at kids aged four to six, it is based on the publishing property Olga the Cloud and follows a cute, funny and soft cloud who is friends with the moon, the stars, the sun and also children.

Nina, her special friend, helps her to cope with everyday challenges and understand and face her feelings, like when she wants to rain.

Enanimation has coproduced projects including Mystery after Mystery (26×2′), Mia et le Migou, Linkers and Mini Ninja.