Quibi to feast on Ten Ton Chum

US shortform SVoD platform Quibi has greenlit a series hosted by actor Michelle Rodriguez that sets out to explore the dark recesses of the ocean’s most mysterious ecosystem.

Ten Ton Chum (working title) will be produced by MAK Pictures and will see Quibi engineer the largest controlled feeding frenzy the ocean has ever seen by deploying a 10-ton ball of shark ‘chum’ into open waters.

Uniquely, the bait ball will be constructed around a protective shark cage, allowing divers to immerse themselves with the gathering horde of sharks and other marine predators, which may include giant squid or sperm whales, as it descends into the depths.

Environmental advocate Rodriguez will also dive down inside the bait ball and witness the spectacular event. The show’s executive producers are Mark Kadin and Will Ehbrecht.