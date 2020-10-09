Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Quibi to feast on Ten Ton Chum

Quibi to feast on Ten Ton Chum

US shortform SVoD platform Quibi has greenlit a series hosted by actor Michelle Rodriguez that sets out to explore the dark recesses of the ocean’s most mysterious ecosystem.

Michelle Rodriguez

Ten Ton Chum (working title) will be produced by MAK Pictures and will see Quibi engineer the largest controlled feeding frenzy the ocean has ever seen by deploying a 10-ton ball of shark ‘chum’ into open waters.

Uniquely, the bait ball will be constructed around a protective shark cage, allowing divers to immerse themselves with the gathering horde of sharks and other marine predators, which may include giant squid or sperm whales, as it descends into the depths.

Environmental advocate Rodriguez will also dive down inside the bait ball and witness the spectacular event. The show’s executive producers are Mark Kadin and Will Ehbrecht.

Nico Franks
Nico Franks 09-10-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



RELATED ARTICLES:

Quibi eyes Sweets success with formatTrevor Noah to play games with QuibiQuibi renews Gayme ShowKatzenberg 'optimistic' about Quibi futureComedy Central's Alternatino moves to QuibiKatzenberg blames virus for Quibi woes
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

Japan’s Dangerous Wife moves to Korea BBC Studios hires four for comedy unit Disney's Snyder to head Battat entertainment Prince William goes to Mipcom with Drive Changing Rooms to return on Channel 4 Topic votes for Cinétévé's Parliament AmDoc exec director Nagan to exit C4 brings Quentin Blake's Clown to life Splash, Ananey dig up Family Rocks Tune in to C21FM’s 100th show from 10am today WildBrain partners on Cosmos-Maya toon Quibi to feast on Ten Ton Chum ITV, Spectrum prep ‘Hitchcockian’ drama Behan leaves Universal Pictures Oz Canadian giants commit to HireBIPOC Cineflix introduces Real Neanderthal Vuulr picks North American, Euro shows Munchies splits into formats, kids YouTube originals to amplify black voices Disney APAC boss Shankar to step down BBC3 pockets BET’s Twenties

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows