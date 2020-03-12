Quibi orders Austen-inspired comedy

Please wait...
Forthcoming shortform video platform Quibi has greenlit a comedy series inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice.

Created and written by Joel Kim Booster and produced by Jax Media, Trip centres around two best friends who set out to have a legendary week-long summer holiday on Fire Island, off the coast of New York.

The US streamer describes the series as a modern-day rom-com inspired by the classic novel.

Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi unveiled more details of its April 6 launch this week, with 50 original shows divided between three categories: movies in chapters; unscripted and docs; and daily essentials, which are five- to six-minute episodes of news and entertainment content.

