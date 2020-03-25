Quibi lights up cannabis-themed art show

Soon-to-launch US mobile video platform Quibi has ordered a cannabis-themed art series from ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures.

In each episode of Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand, cannabis artist Greenhand works with celebrity weed enthusiasts to roll personalised pieces of art, which they can then smoke.

Featured celebrities include comedians Hannibal Burress and Ron Funches, actresses Bella Thorne and Nikki Glaser, and actor Blake Anderson.

Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand is produced by ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures, in association with BoomTown Content Co.

Gretchen Palek, Shawn Witt and Karen Kunkel Young are exec producers for Leftfield, while Mark Efman serves as exec producer for BoomTown. Tony Greenhand is also exec producing.

Earlier this month, Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi unveiled more details of its April 6 launch, with 50 original shows divided between three categories: movies in chapters; unscripted and docs; and daily essentials, which are five- to six-minute episodes of news and entertainment content.