Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Quibi lights up cannabis-themed art show

Quibi lights up cannabis-themed art show

Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand features celebrity weed enthusiasts

Soon-to-launch US mobile video platform Quibi has ordered a cannabis-themed art series from ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures.

In each episode of Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand, cannabis artist Greenhand works with celebrity weed enthusiasts to roll personalised pieces of art, which they can then smoke.

Featured celebrities include comedians Hannibal Burress and Ron Funches, actresses Bella Thorne and Nikki Glaser, and actor Blake Anderson.

Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand is produced by ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures, in association with BoomTown Content Co.

Gretchen Palek, Shawn Witt and Karen Kunkel Young are exec producers for Leftfield, while Mark Efman serves as exec producer for BoomTown. Tony Greenhand is also exec producing.

Earlier this month, Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi unveiled more details of its April 6 launch, with 50 original shows divided between three categories: movies in chapters; unscripted and docs; and daily essentials, which are five- to six-minute episodes of news and entertainment content.

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 25-03-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:

,

RELATED ARTICLES:

Quibi orders Austen-inspired comedyQuibi series aims to make clean sweepQuibi preps 50 originals for launchQuibi to have Sex Next DoorQuibi adds original doc, gameshowQuibi talks with Veitch
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows