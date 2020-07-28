Quibi eyes Sweets success with format

US shortform SVoD platform Quibi has commissioned an adaptation of Japanese format Sokkuri Sweets.

Based on the Nippon TV format, Eye Candy sees teams of celebrities and members of the public attempt to identify edible creations disguised as everyday objects.

Eye Candy is to be produced by All3Media-owned Main Event Media alongside Suit & Thai Productions and Good Egg Entertainment, with model and presenter Chrissy Teigen exec producing.

The series is also executive produced by Jimmy Fox, Linda Lea, Soichiro Shimada, Tom Miyauchi and Luke Dillon, while Stephanie Valentin and Amy Stanford will serve as co-exec producers.

Fox, president of Main Event Media said: “When we first viewed the original Japanese series, the closest reference that came to mind was Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Literally anything that appears on set could be made of chocolate or an undercover cake creation. The culinary artistry on display in the show is incredible and, at the same time, utterly ridiculous in all the right ways.”