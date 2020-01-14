Quebecor Content promotes for int’l sales

Quebecor Media-owned Quebecor Content has promoted its senior director of acquisitions to the role of VP, acquisitions and international distribution.

Christine Maestracci will be responsible for international distribution of the original content and formats that have been developed and created by Quebecor Content in collaboration with local and international partners.

These include the Dance Revolution format, which has been sold into Lithuania, China and Russia, and optioned in Spain, France, Belgium and Poland, plus comedy series Les Beaux Malaises, which has been adapted in Serbia.

Maestracci will also continue to be responsible for all content and format acquisitions for Quebecor Media sibling TVA Group’s platforms and Club illico.

It comes as Quebecor Content steps up its efforts to continue growing its content reach in world markets under Yann Paquet, VP, strategy and international business, to whom Maestracci will continue to report.

Maestracci joined Quebecor in 2003 and has more than 20 years of experience in entertainment and digital media. She is also currently chair of the board of Femmes du Cinéma, de la Télévision et des Médias Numériques, Quebec’s Women in Film & Television chapter.