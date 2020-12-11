Pulse hires Amazon alum Bianca Gavin

NEWS BRIEF: Pulse Films, the production company behind Sky and AMC crime series Gangs of London, has hired former Amazon executive Bianca Gavin as head of production of scripted television and film.

In her new role, Gavin will report to Jamie Hall, chief operating officer of scripted television and film. She was most recently senior production exec for EU scripted originals at Amazon Studios, responsible for the streamer’s first slate of dramas across the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.