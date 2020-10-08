Pulse Films to adapt Dockrill memoir

Vice-backed UK prodco Pulse Films (Gangs of London) has secured the TV rights to writer Laura Dockrill’s memoir, which charts her recovery from severe mental health issues.

What Have I Done? was written by the English performance poet, author/illustrator and short-story writer about her personal experiences of battling with post-partum psychosis after the birth of her baby.

Singer Adele, a close friend of Dockrill’s, has described the memoir as “a book to save a whole generation of women” and Pulse Films is planning a scripted adaptation with the author on board to write it.

Dockrill has said she is determined to break the stigma around post-natal mental health, shatter the romanticised expectations of perfect motherhood and empower parents with the message ‘you are not alone.’

Dockrill’s past work includes recently Bafta-nominated short film Goldfish, produced by Pulse Films, young-adult novel Lorali and the Darcy Burdock series, which was shortlisted for the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize.

“What Have I Done? is an urgent and vital exploration of female mental health, which manages to transcend the personal confines of Laura’s own experience through an intricacy of storytelling that feels at once both singular and universal,” said Abigail Dennis, head of development at Pulse Films.

Thomas Benski, CEO at Pulse Films, added: “We are honoured that Laura has entrusted us with her story and I am excited for the big plans we have for the adaptation process and know the result will be a game-changer. This project also demonstrates our studios development and diversification and speaks directly to our mission to elevate young talent, tell fresh stories and shift the conversation.”

Thomas Benski and James Sorton will serve as executive producers for Pulse Films.