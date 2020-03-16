ProSieben deputy CEO to leave company

The deputy CEO of Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 has resigned and will step down from the role at the end of April.

Conrad Albert joined ProSieben in 2005 and has been a member of the executive board for the past nine years. He became deputy CEO in November 2017.

His responsibilities include the group-wide distribution business; the establishment of partnerships, strategic and sustainability projects; and all legal, media, political and compliance matters.

Werner Brandt, chairman of the supervisory board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media, said: “The supervisory board thanks Conrad for his long-term and special accomplishments.

“During this time, Conrad has shaped the company in many areas on national and international level, stimulated important discussions with his media political initiatives and set standards for the industry. We wish him all the best for the future.”

The company has yet to announce a replacement for Albert.