Shop
> Test subs
> Unscripted Entertainment Forum 2017 (Australian)
Monday 27 November 2017
One-day conference that brings together producers, distributors and broadcasters from around the world to discuss current trends and opportunities in unscripted TV programming.
Discounted pass open to Australian partners only (saving £160 on ratecard price of £399).
To order by phone, please call Richard or Hayley on +44 (0)20 7729 7460
xyz_smap: 1
xyz_smap_future_to_publish: a:2:{s:4:"fb-1";a:3:{s:14:"post_permissin";s:1:"1";s:11:"post_method";s:1:"2";s:7:"message";s:12:"{POST_TITLE}";}s:4:"ln-1";a:3:{s:20:"lnposting_permission";s:1:"1";s:32:"xyz_smap_lnpost_image_permission";s:1:"1";s:7:"message";s:42:"{POST_TITLE} - {PERMALINK}
{POST_EXCERPT}";}}
xyz_smap_future_to_publish: a:2:{s:4:"fb-1";a:3:{s:14:"post_permissin";s:1:"1";s:11:"post_method";s:1:"2";s:7:"message";s:12:"{POST_TITLE}";}s:4:"ln-1";a:3:{s:20:"lnposting_permission";s:1:"1";s:32:"xyz_smap_lnpost_image_permission";s:1:"1";s:7:"message";s:42:"{POST_TITLE} - {PERMALINK}
{POST_EXCERPT}";}}
ads_adv_field: 0