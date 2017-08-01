Please wait...
Kids Content Futures 2017 (Australian)

 

Kids Content Futures 2017 (Australian)


Kids Content Futures 2017 (Australian)

Tuesday 28 November 2017
One-day conference examining how to define and meet the demands of this challenging audience and how the most progressive producers, broadcasters and digital platforms are making it work.

Discounted pass open to Australian partners only (saving £160 on ratecard price of £399).

To order by phone, please call Richard or Hayley on +44 (0)20 7729 7460

Price: £239.00

