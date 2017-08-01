Shopping Cart
Return to C21 Shop home
Review your orders and checkout
Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop
Kids Content Futures 2017 (Australian)
Tuesday 28 November 2017
One-day conference examining how to define and meet the demands of this challenging audience and how the most progressive producers, broadcasters and digital platforms are making it work.
Discounted pass open to Australian partners only (saving £160 on ratecard price of £399).
To order by phone, please call Richard or Hayley on +44 (0)20 7729 7460